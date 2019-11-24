



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The ever-growing homeless encampment along the Guadalupe River is the first thing many Silicon Valley visitors see when they land at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Right at the start of the 11-mile stretch, half a dozen elaborate camps and a large stash of bicycles can be seen. A little further toward downtown, visitors will notice a high contraction of tents underneath the Highway 280-Highway 87 interchange using the overpass as shelter.

Squatters haul their trash to the curb, but some corners in particular have accumulated significant piles.

In the shadow of Adobe’s headquarters on Park Avenue, the scene is filled with tents and trash from the growing homeless population. What was once tucked away in the wooded areas of San Jose is now in plain view in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Lisa Wiedenfeld, who often walks her dog along the trail, says the situation has gotten worse recently.

“I wouldn’t walk out here in the evening or in the dark,” she said.

At Mineta San Jose airport, the city has mostly kept campers off of a large field near the runway. But now, even from airplane windows, arriving visitors are greeted by a shantytown of tens, blue tarps and RVs stretched out over an area one third of a mile long.

Rachel Rodriguez, a homeless woman who has has been in the area for a few months, says there are at least 75-100 people scattered throughout the field.

“We’re not doing nothing wrong. What business is it of theirs?” she asked. “We’re not bothering them, we’re not doing anything to upset them. We’re just trying to make a living, we’re just trying to stay off the street.”

Last Friday, police officers came by and told Rodriguez that the cars and RVs had to be moved out by Monday or Tuesday or they’d get towed.

San Jose city councilmemember Raul Peralez, who lives downtown nearby many of the encampments, says a recent cleanup of the railroad tracks by Union Pacific forced a lot of homeless into other parts of the city.

When asked if visitors seeing an area swathed in homeless tents as the city’s first image was embarrassing, Peralez said, “Absolutely. I think it’s embarrassing when you have it there, or whether you have it here.”

Peralez says the city’s first new tiny homes village development next to the Berryessa BART station will bring 40 units of housing online before the end of the year.

San Jose planned to have one in every district, but those plans were scrapped after neighbors fought back.

“We don’t have enough of the political will, we don’t have enough community support to be able to do this. And we absolutely need to find a way to get this done faster,” Peralez said.

“To get them to understand this problem is not going away. This is not all of sudden just (going to) disappear. And it’s not going to be solved somewhere else. We need to commit to solving it within our own communities, right here.”