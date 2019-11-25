FORESTVILLE (CBS SF) — An early morning fire raced through Forestville’s historic Church of Christ Monday, leaving the 150-year-old building’s interior filled with charred pews and flame-ravaged walls.
Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi said 911 calls began streaming in about 6:14 a.m. reporting flames at the church located at the corner of Covey Road and Center in the small Sonoma County town.
Firefighters quickly responded and limited much of the damage to the interior of the building. The sanctuary was gutted but there was little noticeable fire damage to the building’s distinctive bell tower.
“When crews got here the fire was well established on the inside of the building,” Franceschi said. “They made an aggressive attack on the fire.”
Franceschi said it was yet to be determined if the building could be saved — 50 percent of the building was damaged by fire.
“It’s severely damaged inside,” he said.
Sonoma County arson investigators were on the scene trying to determine a cause. Because the fire involved a church, the federal Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified, Franceschi said.
No injuries were reported.
