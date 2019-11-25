Comments
MONTEREY COUNTY (KION) — Another car was hit by a projectile on Highway 101 in north Monterey County early Monday evening, according to authorities.
CHP tells KION that six people were in the car when it was hit at around 4:58 P.M. near the Red Barn.
The van was driving southbound on Highway 101 when it was struck by the flying object in the rear driver side window. The window broke, but CHP said no one was injured.
This is the 4th case of projectile attacks on Highway 101 and 156 in the Prunedale/north Monterey County area in four days. There were minor injuries in the two cases last Friday night.
By KION’s count, this is at least the 42nd projectile incident since the attacks began in February 2019.
