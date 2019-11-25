



(KPIX 5) – The days are getting shorter and nights are colder, which means “cuffing season” is here. The term is used to describe those who would normally rather be single, desiring a relationship during the Fall and Winter months. However not everyone is on that same page.

Ashley Madison, the dating site for those seeking an extramarital affair, released its list of the “Top 20 U.S. Cities for Infidelity During Cuffing Season” on Monday. Two Bay Area cities made the list; Fremont and Oakland.

Fremont came in at number 8, while Oakland trailed behind at number 19. Anaheim, Long Beach, Santa Ana, and Riverside were among the 7 California cities named by the site. Coming in at number one on the list was Jersey City, N.J.

As for some of the cities named, having them on the list wasn’t a surprise. “We’re certainly seeing trends between now and this past summer,” explained Isabella Mise, Director of Communications for Ashley Madison. “But we’re also seeing some change”, Mise said.

“For example the top spot in the summer months, Orlando, F.L. didn’t make the cut this time around,” said Mise. “Instead, there’s been a shift to the South, with newcomers like Scottsdale and Chandler in Arizona, and much of coastal California.” According to Mise, the change can be attributed to the very fact that it’s winter and people want to stay warm, “in more ways than one”, she quipped.

The website says the data gathered for this list, is based on the number of signups to Ashley Madison from December 2018 to February 2019.