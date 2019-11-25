PACIFICA (KPIX 5) — Home surveillance cameras from two homes captured video of a large mountain lion walking through yards in Pacifica Monday morning.

Eric Soares said the big cat hopped into his yard on Heathcliff Drive around 6:15 a.m. The motion detector from his video system sent him an alert on his phone. He checked and saw the mountain lion.

“I was sitting there lying in bed not wanting to get out,” Soares said. “Something that massive, you want to look around the house and make sure there’s nothing else lurking in the backyard.”

According to his next door neighbor’s surveillance, the mountain lion actually came from the backyard. Lucas Ford checked his surveillance video system and saw a mountain lion’s glowing eyes as it ambled through the garden toward the front yard.

“You see the size of the cat?” asked neighbor Victor Ophelan. “It’s really, really, really massive. So it’s kind of

The mountain lion eventually strolled down Heathcliff and disappeared into the darkness. Neighbors here say mountain lion sightings are rare. They recognize we are all sharing a habitat with wild animals.

“I mean, this is their area,” Soares. “Just this morning I drove down the street and there were four deer. So we’re in their neighborhood, too.”