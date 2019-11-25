



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The city of San Francisco will continue the 24-hour staffing of three “Pit Stop” restrooms and call for the addition of seven more after what it calls a successful three-month pilot program, according to the mayor’s office.

The restrooms opened in August and Mayor London Breed’s office said 25 percent of all flushes occurred during the nighttime hours, showing the demand for a nighttime restroom is there.



“This is not complicated — when people have access to a clean, safe restroom, they will use it,” Breed said in a statement. “We have seen what happens on our streets when people don’t have a place to go, which is why I fought to include funding in the budget for seven new Pit Stops, and well as expanded hours at existing locations.”

The current 24-hour, staffed restrooms are located at Sixth and Jessie streets in the South of Market, Market and Castro streets in the Castro District, and Eddy and Jones streets in the Tenderloin.

The continuation of the program is also intended to help city officials evaluate the potential to continue or expand the program in future city budgets.

City officials said during the initial pilot, the volume of steam cleaning requests in the surrounding quarter-mile area of the three restrooms has decreased.

