CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Police Activity, San Francisco, San Francisco News, San Francisco police, San Francisco State University

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A subject has been detained after police activity was reported Monday afternoon at a campus library at San Francisco State University, school officials said.

An alert was sent out to students at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.

Just two minutes later, the campus Twitter account posted that a subject had been detained in the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments