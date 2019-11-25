Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A subject has been detained after police activity was reported Monday afternoon at a campus library at San Francisco State University, school officials said.
An alert was sent out to students at 3:25 p.m. and said people should avoid the area and shelter in place. The campus is located at 1600 Holloway Ave.
Just two minutes later, the campus Twitter account posted that a subject had been detained in the incident.
Subject @SFSU library has been detained. Please stay away from library due to police activity.
— San Francisco State University Police Department (@SFStatePD) November 25, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.