FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A convicted felon who attempted to runover a Fairfield police officer while evading capture earlier this month during a Solano County narcotics investigation has been arrested in Nebraska, authorities announced Monday.
Fairfield police said they would begin the extradition process to bring Robert Hanson back to California where he will face charges stemming from the Nov. 1st incident.
Authorities said officers were on the 300 block of Dahlia Street searching for Hanson when his confrontation with police took place. Detectives spotted Hanson in a two-door 1994 gold Jaguar and attempted to make contact when he allegedly attempted to use his vehicle as a deadly weapon and took aim at a detective. The detective fired a shot as Hanson fled the scene.
Hanson’s abandoned Jaguar was located later that night. A vehicle search uncovered a handgun, evidence of a marijuana butane lab, and marijuana.
Detectives authored an arrest warrant for Hanson that was signed by a Solano Superior Court judge. The warrant authorized Hanson’s arrest for a number of crimes to include assault with a vehicle on an officer, possession of a firearm/ammunition by a convicted felon, manufacturing a controlled substance, fleeing in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and committing a new felony while out of custody pending a separate criminal prosecution.
Detectives followed tips and learned Hanson may have fled out of state.
On November 18th Hanson was located as a passenger in a vehicle on the highway outside Nebraska City. Nebraska State troopers arrested him on the warrant and additional crimes to include weapons and controlled substance offenses. During their search, troopers found a short sword, knife, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
