RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 17-year-old boy was killed Tuesday morning in the Contra Costa County community of North Richmond, sheriff’s officials said.
The victim was shot in front of a store in the 500 block of Market Avenue before someone called 911 at 11:25 a.m.
The name of the boy is not being released yet. Deputies responded and found the boy on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
Deputies started CPR and paramedics took over before the boy was taken to a hospital. The boy was pronounced dead there.
Anyone with information about the apparent shooting is asked to call the investigation division at (925) 313-2600. Tips can be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or called in anonymously to (866) 846-3592.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.