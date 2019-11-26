SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — At least three storm-related electric power outages occurred in Sonoma County Tuesday afternoon, PG&E officials said.
Company spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian said a 2:26 p.m. outage affected 5,000 county customers and by 4:30 p.m. all but 420 customers had power restored. There is no estimate for when power to all customers will be restored.
Santa Rosa police said an underground rupture caused a power outage in southwest Santa Rosa Tuesday afternoon. Several stoplights were out in the area of southwest Santa Rosa including Fulton Road and state Highway 12 and W. Third Street and Fulton Road, police said.
Sarkissian said 780 PG&E customers in Bodega Bay on state Highway 1 near Harbor View Way lost power around 1:55 p.m. That outage was also storm related, and those customers were still without power as of 4:30 p.m., Sarkissian said.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
A second power outage in Santa Rosa was reported around 3:09 p.m. that affected 4,000 customers, Sarkissian said. Further details were not available, she said.
PG&E expects the Peninsula, North Bay and particularly Sonoma County will be the hardest hit from the storm, Sarkissian said.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.