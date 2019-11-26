



MONTEREY COUNTY (KPIX 5) — A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said Tuesday that they are increasing patrols in Monterey County to catch the person or persons throwing objects at moving vehicles.

A reward for information leading directly to an arrest has also now increased to $4,000. Since February, there have been 42 reports of projectiles being hurled at cars–most of them on Highway 101 and several on 156.

All the injures have been minor, with the youngest injury victim being five years old, according to a CHP spokesperson. The culprit or culprits mainly target the driver’s window or the left-side passenger window.

A CHP spokesperson in San Jose said that drivers have reported similar incidents on South Bay highways as well, and officers are also keeping a close eye on the roads.

But the repeated attacks on drivers is causing some to avoid the local highways altogether, including Rosemary Anaya who lives in Hollister.

She said a doctor’s appointment in Monterey County was the only reason that she used Highway 101 Tuesday, but that she hasn’t been using the highway if she can avoid it.

“We’re scared to get on the highway,” Anaya said. “Something’s got to be done, they got to figure out a way to get this to stop.”

Marissa Jimenez of Wastonville said she’s also now concerned, and hopes her message is loud and clear as travelers hit the highways for the holidays.

“People are trying to travel to get to their loved ones and you never know if they are going to cause an accident, someone might not make it to their loved ones,” Jimenez said.

“I’m concerned because I have two kids…I’m just hoping to God that it doesn’t happen to us.”