



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Opponents of a new navigation center for the homeless along San Francisco’s Embarcadero have lost again in court.

A Superior Court judge tossed out their challenge for a second time on Monday, dismissing arguments the center lacked proper approvals.

“By the end of the year the Nav Center will be open and operating, helping people get the care and shelter they need!” Mayor London Breed said in a tweet following the decision.

The battle over the navigation center located near Piers 30 and 32 on the waterfront has dragged on for months. Earlier this year, the mayor was booed during a heated community meeting about the center.

Opponents also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise tens of thousands of dollars for legal counsel to challenge the project. In turn, navigation center supporters responded with their own fundraising campaign and outraised the opponents.

The center will provide services and 200 beds to the homeless. Breed has a goal of adding 1,000 new shelter beds to the city’s stock by the end of 2020.