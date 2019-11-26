SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but now there’s Green Wednesday. The cannabis industry is looking to cash in on the day before Thanksgiving with its own deals.
The San Francisco-based cannabis delivery service Eaze says it saw a 136% increase in deliveries on Green Wednesday last year, compared to a typical Wednesday in 2018.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
“Thanksgiving is all about your friends, family coming around the table, giving thanks, and cannabis in the same way,” said Senior Director of Marketing at Eaze Sheena Shiravi. “You pass the joint around, it’s a very social, communal thing.”
Eaze is offering 40% sitewide for its early customers, and at Bay Area dispensaries, users are likely to find good discounts. They’re coming just before California is planning to increase business tax rates on legal marijuana. The new taxes are set to go into effect on January 1st.
It’s a move that the heavily regulated legal industry says could push shoppers into the underground market.
Some customers are prepared to pay more at the registers.
You must log in to post a comment.