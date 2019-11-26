



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed a ground delay program at San Francisco International Airport, cutting the amount of arrivals in half, due to storm conditions in the region, airport officials said Tuesday.

Normally there 60 arriving flights, but the ground delay delay led to only 28 arrivals being allowed in as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

The delay will be in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, SFO’s duty manager said.

The biggest impact will be among flights along the West Coast, from Washington to Los Angeles.

The ground delay will further delay other flights for about an hour and a half.

Also happening at SFO Tuesday was a protest by dozens demanding better wages and healthcare for American Airlines catering workers.

The sit-in began at about 4:20 in the departures level of Terminal 2.

The demonstrators chanted “American Airlines rolling in dough, poverty jobs have got to go,” Ted Waechter with Unite Here Local 2, which represents the workers, said.

