



OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A San Leandro man was sentenced on Friday to 50 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting of 14-year-old Davon Ellis, a star student-athlete at Oakland Tech, in 2015 and shooting at a Hayward police officer a few hours later.

Ronald Higgins, 32, pleaded no contest on July 23 to first-degree murder for fatally shooting Ellis as he walked with two of his friends in the 3300 block of Brookdale Avenue at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2015.

Ellis was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Higgins also pleaded no contest to willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder for shooting at Hayward police Officer Keith Mizuhara near Winton Avenue and Soto Road in Hayward shortly before 2 a.m. on March 1, 2015.

Officers had tried to stop Higgins because they thought the car he was in might have been connected to a shooting that occurred elsewhere in Hayward a few hours earlier.

Higgins ultimately was charged with multiple attempted murder counts for the earlier shooting in Hayward but those counts were dismissed when he entered his no contest plea to the two major counts against him, which were the murder and premeditated attempted murder charges.

A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people attended Ellis’ service at the Acts Full Gospel Church in East Oakland a few weeks after he was killed.

