



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested following a home invasion robbery in the middle of the night at a Palo Alto home Monday.

Palo Alto police said a 911 caller at 2:13 a.m. reported the incident on the 2200 block of Ramona St. in Palo Alto. A teenage woman in an upstairs bedroom told officers she woke up after hearing noises outside her second story bedroom and saw a unknown man opening her bathroom door.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Dwight Ronnel Tucker, made his way downstairs and confronted the homeowner, a woman in her 40s who had also woken up after hearing noises, police said.

The suspect demanded money from the homeowner and out of fear for her safety and her two daughters who were sleeping in nearby bedroom, she gave him money, police said.

Tucker allegedly took the the money and some of the victims’ electronics and fled through the kitchen door and jumped a backyard fence, causing some damage.

Police arrived and found Tucker in the next-door neighbors’ backyard, where he surrendered and was taken into custody. Investigators said Tucker had also stolen items from a detached garage before coming into the home and used a ladder to get up to the second story window.

Tucker booked him into the San Jose Main Jail on charges of robbery, burglary, extortion, vandalism and prowling. It’s believed Tucker is not connected to any other recent home burglaries.

Neither of the victims were physically harmed.