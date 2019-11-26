CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) —  A power outage is affecting the terminals at Oakland International Airport Tuesday night, officials confirmed.

The outage occurred shortly after 6:30, according to several travelers on social media.

Backup generators came on to restore electricity, airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor said.

Lines within the terminals stretched far and were nearly at a standstill as thousands within the airport were waiting.

“Lines are wrapped around the baggage claim. No movement of anything,” Erin Kennedy told KPIX on Twitter.

A passenger told KPIX that they were stuck at Gate 4. “I’m glad they stopped boarding or we’d be stuck on the tarmac,” said Twitter user @BrigidsWisdom.

No other details were immediately available.

