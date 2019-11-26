OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A power outage is affecting the terminals at Oakland International Airport Tuesday night, officials confirmed.
The outage occurred shortly after 6:30, according to several travelers on social media.
Attention customers. Currently there is a power outage affecting the airport. OAK staff are working to resolve the issue. Please check with your airline for flight status. Updates to this issue will be made as information is received.
— Oakland Intl Airport (@IFlyOAKland) November 27, 2019
Backup generators came on to restore electricity, airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor said.
— Paula Martin (@PaulaMa18437066) November 27, 2019
Lines within the terminals stretched far and were nearly at a standstill as thousands within the airport were waiting.
Inside 1000’s waiting pic.twitter.com/YW7Vnoc5hP
— Roger Bailey (@PLOcoin) November 27, 2019
“Lines are wrapped around the baggage claim. No movement of anything,” Erin Kennedy told KPIX on Twitter.
A passenger told KPIX that they were stuck at Gate 4. “I’m glad they stopped boarding or we’d be stuck on the tarmac,” said Twitter user @BrigidsWisdom.
No other details were immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.