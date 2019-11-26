SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5)- Before you head over the river and through the woods to your grandmother’s house this Thanksgiving, make sure to leave early and pack your patience. The day before the holiday is a major day for travel. 7 million Californians are traveling for the holiday this year, and 6 million of them will be hitting the roads.

Sergio Avila, Public Relations Specialist for AAA Northern California, spoke to KPIX Traffic anchor Gianna Franco about the best time to hit the road to avoid the holiday traffic jam. One major tip: leave as early as you can.

“The worst time to leave the San Francisco-Bay Area is going to be roughly around 1 P.M. to 5-6 P.M.”, said Avila. “We’re talking traffic that may take up to five-times the amount to get you between certain corridors on 680 North, or 37 East or 101.”

More tips to navigate the holiday travel chaos include: getting a car maintenance check before hitting the road, pack extra food and water and make sure you’re well-rested.