SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A carjacking suspect who led police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase in Sebastopol died after fighting with officers Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy and two Sebastopol police officers found the stolen car on Bloomfield Road near Murray Road around 5:41 a.m. and began a chase when the driver fled a traffic stop.
After an unsuccessful pursuit intervention technique (PIT) manuever, the chase ended on a dead-end road in the nearby community of Bloomfield where patrol cars boxed in the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.
The unidentified male driver fought with deputies as they tried to arrest him, and deputies used a Taser and a then choke hold to stop the suspect from fighting, the sheriff’s office said.
After placing him in handcuffs, suspect had what the sheriff’s office characterized as “a medical emergency.” Deputies started life-saving measures and requested medical personnel. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As part of Sonoma County’s critical incident protocol, the Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating the incident while the Marin County Coroner’s Office is conducting the death investigation.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct an administrative review to determine whether deputies followed policies.
