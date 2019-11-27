LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Two residents were injured Tuesday evening when armed suspects took advantage of an open garage door to gain entry into a Lafayette home, assaulting the homeowner and ransacking the residence before fleeing.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said the armed suspects entered the home in the 1100 block of Crestmont Drive around 7:30 p.m. through the garage and then terrorized the residents.

Investigators said the male homeowner was assaulted and he and another resident were bound with restrains. The suspects then ransacked the home, stealing valuables and personal items.

When the suspects fled, they left both residents still restrained. It took the residents several hours before they were able to get free and call 911. Both victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Lafayette Police Investigations and the Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab responded and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this case was asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (925) 283-3680 or (925) 299-3234. For any tips, email: 94549TIP@gmail.com or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.