HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – The years-long fight over access to a San Mateo County beach next to land owned by a Silicon Valley billionaire is back on.
An appeals court just ruled in favor of Vinod Khosla, who owns the property adjacent to Martins Beach south of Half Moon Bay.
For nearly a decade, Khosla argued that he owns the only access road, and padlocked the gate, cutting off the public. Environmental groups took legal action to get the road reopened. Khosla had appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the court decided not to hear his case late last year.
On Monday, an appeals court ruled that the groups’ argument doesn’t stand, since previous owners were charging a parking fee, implying permitted use, not public use.
The ruling strengthens Khosla’s position, if he obtains a permit to restrict access.
