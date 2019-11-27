Comments
LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — A wild turkey gave a Bay Area driver something to be thankful for as it stopped a Livermore police officer from issuing the driver a traffic ticket.
Livermore Police posted a bodycam video on their Facebook page from the officer pulling over a driver for speeding. As the officer is about to hand over the citation, a large turkey runs up unexpectedly on him.
“You’re not getting a ticket, he doesn’t want you to get a ticket!” the officer can be heard saying.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
The turkey’s act seemed to have worked–the officer ends up driving away, letting the driver go without incident. The department labeled the intervening bird “No Ticket Turkey.”
You must log in to post a comment.