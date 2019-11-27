CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Livermore, Livermore Police, No Ticket Turkey, speeding ticket, Wild Turkey


LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — A wild turkey gave a Bay Area driver something to be thankful for as it stopped a Livermore police officer from issuing the driver a traffic ticket.

Livermore Police posted a bodycam video on their Facebook page from the officer pulling over a driver for speeding. As the officer is about to hand over the citation, a large turkey runs up unexpectedly on him.

“You’re not getting a ticket, he doesn’t want you to get a ticket!” the officer can be heard saying.

The turkey’s act seemed to have worked–the officer ends up driving away, letting the driver go without incident. The department labeled the intervening bird “No Ticket Turkey.”

