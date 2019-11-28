Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A water main broke Thursday night on Potrero Hill in San Francisco and the water flooded one side of Highway 101, according to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
The break occurred at about 9:30 p.m. at Rhode Island and 20th streets and was flooding the northbound side of Highway 101, SFPUC spokesperson Suzanne Gautier said.
As of 11 p.m. crews were still working to shut off the water.
