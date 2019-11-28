



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A freeze warning has been issued for late Thursday night through mid-Friday morning for part of the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning goes into effect at 10 p.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Friday for Santa Rosa and Napa and surrounding areas, including Marin County.

RELATED: Bay Area Air District Asks People Not to Burn Wood Over Holiday Weekend

Weather officials said temperatures may drop to the mid 20s to near 30. Isolated areas may see temperatures in the low 20s.

In addition, a frost advisory has been issued parts of the East Bay and South Bay. The advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and lasts until 9 a.m. Friday for areas around Concord, Livermore, San Jose and Gilroy.

Weather officials said temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Isolated areas may see temperatures in the upper 20s.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report