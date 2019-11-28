NOVATO (CBS SF) — Novato police seek public help in locating two missing children who left left their residence after an argument with their parents, police said Thursday.
13-year-old Jonathan and 13-year-old Madeline (last names not given) were last seen at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after leaving their home in the area of Leafwood Drive.
There is no current clothing description for the children, police said. Due to their young age and the cold weather conditions in the North Bay, officers are diligently pursuing leads to find the children.
Police actively searched throughout Wednesday evening and now seek public help to find the children as soon as possible. There are no known suspicious circumstances associated with their disappearance, police said.
If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Jonathan or Madeline, please call 911 or (415) 897-1122.
