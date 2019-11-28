



HERCULES (CBS SF) — The car belonging to a 75-year-old woman who Fairfield police say has been missing with her two grandchildren since Sunday was spotted early Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in the Hercules area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sandra Young has lived with the children, ages 7 and 9, since their parents were killed in a car crash in 2012, Fairfield police said. Young talked with her sister Sunday but has been out of contact

since then, according to police.

RELATED: Police Searching For Missing Fairfield Woman And Grandchildren

She drives a green Acura TL with California license plate number 5HLM514, which the CHP on Twitter says was spotted at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Highway 80 in Hercules.

Officers responded but did not find the car, and no sightings have been reported since then, according to the CHP.

At 8:33 a.m. Thursday, CHP reported on social media that they had possibly sighted Young’s vehicle on Willow Avenue in Hercules.

We have a possible sighting on Willow Avenue in Hercules, CA. — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 28, 2019

Young and the children are considered at risk due to the children’s ages and Young’s medical condition. She has custody of the grandchildren, but family members say her leaving without contacting them is out of character, police said.

WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5

Police have released photos of Young and the grandchildren and are asking anyone who spots them or the vehicle to call 911 or their local law enforcement.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.