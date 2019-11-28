



ALAMO (KPIX 5) — A business idea that started in Alamo is becoming a Thanksgiving tradition among families.

Turkey on the Table is a new way of giving thanks around the table while helping put food on the table for those in need. Children pen heartfelt words of thanks on feather-shaped cards then slip them into the turkey centerpiece.

The new tradition is designed to cultivate an attitude of gratitude. It’s a Thanksgiving staple for 12-year-old Kathryn Hix’s family, who is thankful for her school and education.

“It lets me know what they’re thankful for, too, and to see deeper who they are as a person,” Hix said.

Turkey on the Table was created five years ago by two stay-at-home moms from Alamo: Kerry Maunus and April George.

“We were looking for ways to practice gratitude in our own home and realize we didn’t have a family way to do so,” Maunus explained.

So they came up with a kit–a turkey, feather-shaped cards and a storybook–that retails for $40.

For every kit sold, the businesswomen provide ten meals for the hungry through Feeding America, which partners with major Bay Area food banks.

Maunus said it was important to help the homeless, and others who are struggling to make ends meet. “These are hardworking people, these are single mothers, these are children, these are elderly,” she said. “It feels great to be able to provide that our small way that we’re doing.”

So far, Maunus said the company has donated more than one million meals nationwide to those in need.

That gives Kelly and Ben Decker an extra reason to feel good making Turkey on the Table a Thanksgiving tradition for their family.

“The contributions to Feeding America creates that beautiful, virtuous cycle,” said Kelly Decker. “That was a wonderful side benefit.”

As for the main benefit, the Decker family says the turkey kit helps keep them focused on thankfulness all month long.

“By the time it’s Thanksgiving, the thing is pretty full as far as the feathers. So you can really read–we have three boys–what the kids shared the other day,” said Ben Decker. “It becomes a discussion, which is great.”

10-year-old Owen Weinstein says counting his blessings has made him take better care of what he has.

“Let’s say I’m thankful for my house and I’ll do stuff around the house,” Weinstsein said. As he and his friends write down what they’re thankful for, they are gobbling up the spirit of the season.

They’re giving thanks and giving back while dressing a turkey they can’t eat.

Maunus and George were chosen last year as two of People Magazine’s “25 Women Changing the World.”