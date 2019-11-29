SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Forecasters are warning that an atmospheric river flowing into the region this weekend could bring flash flooding and mudslides to the Kincade Fire burn area.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a flash flood watch for the North Bay, in particular the recently burned area of northern Sonoma County, from Saturday afternoon until early Monday morning.
WATCH: CBSN Bay Area – 24/7 Digital News Channel from KPIX 5
Heavy rainfall totals of 4-6 inches are forecast for some parts of the North Bay, from Saturday through Wednesday. A heavy dose of rain is also expected on the peninsula and in the East and South bays.
An advisory for winds is also in the forecast of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
High temperatures will be in the 50s to 60s, with lows in the 40s to lower 50s, according to the weather service.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.