FREMONT (CBS SF) — Police in Fremont arrested five teenage robbery suspects late Thursday after shots were fired in front of the Target Store at the Fremont Hub following an altercation with security, according to authorities.

Fremont Police Dispatch received multiple calls of shots fired at the Target Store located on the 39200 block of Fremont Boulevard at the Fremont Hub.

There were also posts on social media by people who had been shopping for early Black Friday deals at the Target store and were forced to leave the story via the rear exit following the incident.

I was just in target on Fremont hub when someone yelled shooter. Luckily everyone got out safe through the back exit. Stay clear of the area. — charles barkley (@ChrisHnnng) November 29, 2019

pls avoid Fremont Hub area, there was just a shooting at Target! — $JM (@schzarvette) November 29, 2019

So there was a shooting at the Target at the hub in Fremont…just heard like 10 cop cars speed by my house. I was there a few hours ago 😅 — Pipsqueak (@saltforyrwounds) November 29, 2019

Responding patrol officers learned that multiple suspects had gotten into an altercation with security guards in front of the store after being confronted about stealing items, including video games. Associates of the suspects drove up in a getaway vehicle and one of the suspects fired multiple rounds into the air before they got into the car and it fled.