SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three water mains burst in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood late Thursday night unleashing a torrent of water that caused damage to at least 3 homes and slowed returning Thanksgiving traffic on nearby Highway 101 by flooding lanes, authorities said.
There was at least one other water main rupture — this one was on San Francisco’s Chinatown neighborhood that shutdown nearly morning cable car service to the area. It was not known if plunging overnight temperatures played a role in the breaks.
On Potrero Hill, city work crews through the night worked to repair the ruptures of 12-inch pipe at 22nd Street and Rhode Island streets, a 6-inch main at Kansas and California streets and an 8-inch main at Kansas and 22nd streets.
SFPUC spokesperson Suzanne Gautier said the break at Rhode Island and 20th streets occurred at about 9:30 p.m. and flooded the northbound side of Highway 101.
At least three homes in the Potrero Hill neighborhood were damaged with garage and basement-level flooding, Gautier said.
