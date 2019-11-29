CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are investigating another possible home invasion robbery in Concord, the latest in a recent string of similar crimes in the East Bay.
A resident who lives on Crawford Street, which is just east of the Concord Police Department, says two masked gunmen entered his home Wednesday evening and tied him up.
It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the home.
This incident happened just a day after two people were injured during a violent home invasion in Lafayette. Police said three armed men entered a home on Crestmont Avenue through an open garage door and assaulted the homeowner, tying him and a second person up before ransacking the home.
There was another robbery and assault on Halloween night about three miles away. No arrests have been made in any of the cases.
