



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Police Department is increasing patrols in the city following a stabbing spree in the London Bridge area that left two dead in England on Friday morning, which police are calling a terrorist attack.

SFPD said that while they are closely monitoring the events in London, there are no known credible threats to the public.

A man wearing a hoax explosive device went on a stabbing spree in the area, killing two and wounding several others before he was shot and killed by police, authorities told CBS News.

“The safety and security of our city is our top priority and we will remain vigilant. We are in close contact with our Law Enforcement partners and prepared to respond to any and all emergencies in the City and County of San Francisco,” the department said in a statement.

There will me an increase in deployed officers–both uniformed and plainclothes–in the downtown area of the city as well as other locations.

SFPD has also deployed additional teams of officers from their Tactical Unit for immediate support and response.

Hours after the London stabbing, it was reported that a similar stabbing attack left three injured in the popular Hague shopping area in the Netherlands, according to CNN.