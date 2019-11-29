SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Friday morning after an injury crash and overturned vehicle on northbound Interstate Highway 280 near the U.S. Highway 101 split in San Francisco.
UPDATE: Accident With Injuries and Overturned vehicle on Northbound I-280 at US-101 S (san Francisco) in San Francisco. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 29, 2019
All lanes were blocked after the wreck involving multiple vehicles at about 8 a.m., the CHP said. All lanes reopened at 9:13 a.m.
The extent of injuries was not immediately available. Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.
There is no estimate time of reopening for the roadway.
