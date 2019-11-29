CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Highway 101, Injury Crash, Interstate 280, Multiple Vehicle Crash, San Francisco


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert Friday morning after an injury crash and overturned vehicle on northbound Interstate Highway 280 near the U.S. Highway 101 split in San Francisco.

All lanes were blocked after the wreck involving multiple vehicles at about 8 a.m., the CHP said. All lanes reopened at 9:13 a.m.

The extent of injuries was not immediately available. Motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.

There is no estimate time of reopening for the roadway.

