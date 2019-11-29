FREMONT (CBS SF) — A woman and her dog crossing Niles Boulevard were killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening, Fremont police said.

Police working at the nearby Niles Holiday Parade responded to the 8:28 p.m. call about the accident, where witnesses told them that the driver stopped and walked over to the woman, then drove away.

Fremont firefighters and paramedics tended to the woman and the dog, but both died at the scene.

Witnesses had a limited description of the driver, a white male of unknown age in a light-colored, four-door sedan that likely has front-end damage, police said.

The car was last seen going northbound toward Union City and officers searched the area unsuccessfully.

The victim appears to be in her 50s, police said. The Alameda County Coroner has been notified and will identify the woman and make family/next-of-kin notifications.

Northbound Niles Boulevard remains closed between Rock Avenue and Linda Drive for the investigation, which is expected to continue for at least two more hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fremont Police Dispatch at (510) 790-6800, ext. 3, or email Investigator Brian Burch at Bburch@fremont.gov

