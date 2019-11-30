Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A number of airlines were giving out travel waivers ahead of the big winter storm that was expected to hit this weekend as millions of holiday travelers head home.
The rain and snow sweeping through the Midwest Saturday was due to hit the East Coast on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days.
To help ease the chaos, airlines were offering waivers so that customers can change their flights without having to spend extra money.
Airlines offering the waivers include Jet Blue, American, United, and Delta.
Travelers should contact the airlines for more information.
