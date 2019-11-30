Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued a juvenile from a burning house Saturday night in Richmond, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
The fire, at 329 Chesley Ave., was reported at 5:42 p.m.
Firefighters rescued a juvenile from the house, said Capt. Tracie Dutter.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. No one else was injured.

