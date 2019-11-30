Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire that burned about a half-acre of brush and trees near the entrance to Baker Beach on Saturday morning is under investigation, San Francisco fire officials said.
No injuries were reported and no structures burned in the blaze, which started about 8:20 a.m. off El Camino Del Mar, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The fire was under control at 8:40 a.m. and crews will stay to monitor hot spots, fire officials said. The cause is under investigation.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.