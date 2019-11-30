



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A new storm is expected to bring California several feet of mountain snow, rain and gusty winds through the weekend.

A high wind warning is in effect starting at 10 a.m. Saturday until noon Sunday.

LIVE DOPPLER RADAR & PINPOINT FORECAST: KPIX Online Weather Center

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s and southeast winds at 15 to 20 mph. Winds are expected to increase to 45 mph after midnight Sunday.

Sunday will be windy with highs in the mid 50s and south winds at 20 to 30 mph.

Another storm winter storm is expected to dump between 2 to 4 feet of snow on the High Sierra by late Saturday evening, making for treacherous conditions and possible closures along Interstate 80 over Donner Pass overnight.

Midday Saturday I-80 was closed was closed to all tractor-semitrailer combinations from Applegate (Placer County) to the Nevada state line due to heavy traffic.

Authorities in the western states were still grappling Saturday with the aftermath of heavy rains and snow over the busiest travel weekend of the year.

A 5-year-old boy died and two other children were missing in central Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report