SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A woman was taken to a Santa Rosa hospital late Saturday afternoon after her vehicle veered off state Highway 1 into the Russian River, near Jenner along the Sonoma County coast, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The accident was reported about 2:50 p.m. Saturday on Highway 1 near the River’s End Restaurant near Jenner, the CHP said.
A woman, whose name was not available Saturday afternoon, was the only person in the car, CHP Officer Marcus Hawkins said.
The woman, who apparently suffered a shoulder injury, was conscious as she was lifted up to the roadway, where an ambulance was waiting to take her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Hawkins said.
No further information was immediately available as to what caused the woman’s car to go into the water, Hawkins said.
