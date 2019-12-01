Comments
CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a residential area in Concord, authorities confirmed Sunday.
The shooting occurred on Oasis Drive, located west of Oak Grove Road and north of David Avenue.
At least one Concord police officer was involved in the incident, Concord PD spokesperson David Petty confirmed.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District sent multiple ambulances to the scene early Sunday afternoon, officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
Will be updated.
