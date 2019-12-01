SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was dead and six others taken to the hospital early Sunday following a horrific vehicle collision on the northbound U.S. Highway 101 connector to Interstate Highway 280, authorities said.
The CHP said the crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. and lanes on the connector was closed for 3 hours 40 minutes.
San Jose Fire said one person was declared dead at the scene as crews worked to extricate many others from the crumpled remains of the two vehicles.
The identity of the deceased victim was not released. The other victims were suffering from a variety injuries ranging from moderate and major.
The CHP was trying to determine a cause of the crash. Roads were slick but it was not known if rain played a factor in the collision.
