SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Redwood City man was killed early Sunday when he was ejected from a Lexus SUV that crashed into the wall of the 25th Street off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 280, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
Investigators believe the victim, who was ejected through the driver’s side window into a pole, was not wearing any restraints when the SUV hit the railing on the left side of the off-ramp shortly before 5 a.m.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the crash and if alcohol or drugs played a role.
