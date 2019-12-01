SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A potent storm triggered major delays at San Francisco International early Sunday as thousands attempted to return back to the Bay Area from Thanksgiving celebrations.

The FAA reported delays of more than four hours for some SFO flights as storms continued to wreak havoc with travel not only in the Bay Area but also in the Midwest and along the East Coast.

SFO was suffering the brunt of the weather delays with both San Jose and Oakland reporting flights impacted by the storm back east.

A ground control delay was in effect for SFO because of high winds.

The Midwest and East Coast were dealing with the ‘Bomb Cyclone’ system that battered the Bay Area last week, while current woes locally were being caused by a second storm front — this one a moisture-laden atmospheric river streaming into the region from north of Hawaii.

The National Weather Service said that over the last 24 hours ending at 7 a.m., Novato had received 2.25 inches, Kentfield got 2.14 inches, Santa Rosa 2.37 inches, Vernado 4.72 inches and Ben Lomond 1.83 inches. The stready overnight rain was forecast to transition into intermittent showers as Sunday progressed.

A weather service flash flood watch continued for the Kincade Fire burn scar and downstream locations.

“Rain will persist today and continue at least through early Monday,” weather service forecasters said. “Excessive rain rates and storm total amounts from 3 to 4 inches may trigger flash flooding over the burn area.”

A wind advisory covered much of the Bay Area evolving into a high wind watch along the coast. Forecasters said winds would be stready around 30 mph with gusts to 70 mph from the San Francisco Peninsula Coast to Monterey Bay.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the weather service said. “Widespread power outages are expected.”

Silicon Valley Power officials said the winds and rain had caused several downed power lines which could take between four and six hours “at multiple locations” to repair.

The utility restored power Sunday morning to most of 2,600 customers after a large scaffolding-type construction structure fell on a power line in Santa Clara Saturday night but other outages lingered. The company cautions customers that additional outages were possible with high winds expected to continue through 7 p.m.

For Bay Area residents who traveled to Tahoe for Thanksgiving weekend, the return trip home will be a slow one on Sunday with ‘white-out’ conditions reported.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Tahoe until 6 p.m. Monday for regions above 6,000 feet. The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an high warning.

“Warming temperatures, intense snow and rain, and strong winds have resulted in HIGH avalanche danger in near and above treeline terrain and CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger in below treeline terrain,” the center warned.

Chain controls were in place for those traveling through the mountain passes on I-80 and Highway 50.