SUNNYVALLE (CBS SF) — A trespasser on the tracks was fatally struck early Monday by a Caltrain express train just north of the Sunnyvale Station, triggering system-wide delays, transit officials said.
Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said a northbound train No. 305 struck the person who was trespassing on the tracks around 6 a.m. It was Caltrain’s 16th fatality of the year compared to 13 in all of 2018.
Emergency workers rushed to the scene and train travel in the area was shutdown. There were approximately 170 passengers on the train with no reported injuries onboard.
The southbound track was reopened at restricted speeds shortly before 7 a.m., but major delays lingered through the morning commute.
