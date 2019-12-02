SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died in solo-vehicle crash early Monday morning in San Jose, in the city’s 53rd fatal crash of the year, police said.
Officers responded at 3:40 a.m. to the 500 block of Meridian Avenue where they found the man had crashed his car into a tree.
Police said the man was the only occupant of a 2003 Honda Accord, which sped north on Meridian Avenue before the man lost control of the vehicle and crashed.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said they do not know if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The death is the city’s 55th traffic death of 2019.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Troy Sirmons of the Police Department’s traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.
