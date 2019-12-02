SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old San Jose woman and her 34-year-old son were identified as the victims killed when a suspected driver under the influence slammed into their car on Highway 101 early Sunday morning.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office identified the victims as 61-year-old Rosa Garza and 34-year-old Francisco Garza. Five other people have been hospitalized with moderate to major injuries from the crash.

Relatives told KPIX 5 that the Garza family was on their way to San Francisco International Airport to begin a 10-day vacation when the crash occurred.

The California Highway Patrol said one of the drivers — 21-year-old Esteban Aguilar Jimenez — has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He also faces gross vehicular manslaughter charges.

Investigators said Jimenez was driving at a high rate of speed when his Dodger Charger tried to overtake a Nissan Rogue on the northbound Highway 101 connector to Interstate 280 and crashed into the vehicle at 4:10 a.m.

CHP officer Ross Lee said Rosa Garza, who was the rear passenger in the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene while Francisco and a third person in the car were taken to Regional Medical Center of San Jose. Francisco was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. and the third person in the car had moderate injuries.

“The impact … caused the Nissan to travel out of control across the transition road, where it stuck a guardrail,” Lee told the San Jose Mercury News.