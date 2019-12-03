SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — When it comes to celebrating the Yule time season, Marin Humane Society has issued a unique warning for local residents when it comes to draping the outside of their homes with Christmas lights.

Marin Humane Animal Services Director Cindy Machado has released photos of a deer with Christmas lights wrapped around its antlers. Her agency received a call last week from a homeowner in San Anselmo reporting the distressed Buck.

Animal service officers were not able to catch the deer, but did get close enough to take several photos.

“What likely happened is that the lights were draped loosely over a bush or hanging very low and the buck ran through them, getting his antlers tangled up,” Machado said.

Luckily, the buck can still graze and run and he will likely shed his antlers soon, lights and all, Machado said.

“When hanging holiday decorations, it’s important to make sure they’re secure and high enough where they’re less likely to be an issue for wildlife,” she said.

Animal service officers will continue to be on the lookout for the buck.

“Our officers will continue to monitor the situation but with winter approaching, we’re hopeful he’ll naturally shed his antlers soon, lights and all,” the

agency said in a Facebook post.