SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Tech giant Intel and its employees stepped in a big way on Giving Tuesday, donating $560,755 to the annual Food For Bay Area Families campaign to help feed over a million needy people in Silicon Valley.
The campaign, co-sponsored by KPIX 5 and Whole Foods Markets, is in its 18th year and helps raise funds for the Alameda County Community Food Bank, the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano Counties, the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Sonoma County, Second Harvest Food Bank in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.
Aside from cash donations from Bay Area corporations, the campaign also allows Whole Food shoppers to donate at the cash register. Those seeking to help can also donate food items in barrels in stores.
On Tuesday, the campaign received one of its largest donations thanks to tech giant Intel, its foundation and its employees. The money will go the
Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.
“For every dollar donated, we can provide enough food for two nutritious meals,” said Leslie Bacho from Second Harvest. “So this will provide over 1 million meals.”
You must log in to post a comment.