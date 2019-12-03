Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was wounded late Monday night after gunfire erupted following a traffic accident on an Oakland street, authorities said.
Oakland police said the incident took place in the 2500 block of Montana Street at around 9:43 p.m.
Two motorists were involved in a traffic collision when one of the men walked out of his vehicle and opened fire on the other driver, who was struck by at least two of the shots.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of leg and arm wounds and was in stable condition early Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the suspected gunman remained at large. No other information was immediately available.
