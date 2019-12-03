Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A leaking 500-gallon propane tank prompted evacuation orders for a neighborhood in San Jose on Tuesday morning, a fire department spokeswoman said.
A hazardous materials team responded around 7 a.m. to the problem reported in the 1600 block of Rogers Avenue and determined it was a leak at the valve of the tank, San Jose fire spokeswoman Erica Ray said.
Fire crews ordered evacuations of buildings within a half-mile of the leak.
The leak has been secured and the order was expected to remain in effect until about 9:20 a.m. while crews monitor the situation, she said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the leak, which has shut down Rogers Avenue between Junction Avenue and Queens Lane.
